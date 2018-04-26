Watch GMSA for April 26, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, April 26:

What's Trending:

Trump campaign manager calls out Mayor Ron Nirenberg over RNC in San Antonio

The manager of the Trump re-election campaign, Brad Parscale, on his personal Twitter account, called out San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg for taking “a possible 200mm from the community.”

Campers claiming spots for Battle of Flowers Parade on Friday

Despite warnings that 2016 would be the last year for a popular, unofficial parade campout site, the city is giving the go-ahead to campers who are already staking out their spots.

Fiesta events for April 26: PACfest, Fiesta San Fernando

Viva Fiesta San Antonio! Here are the latest Fiesta events that will be held on April 26.

GMSA News Headlines:

Man arrested after assaulting Elmendorf police officer, causing vehicle chase

A man has been arrested after he assaulted an Elmendorf police officer and then led authorities on a vehicle chase early Thursday morning on the city's Southeast Side.

COSA maintenance supervisor resigns after being accused of pawning stolen tools

A city of San Antonio maintenance supervisor resigned last month after an investigation determined that he stole tools from the Central Library and later sold them at several area pawn shops.

Woman injured jumping from window of burning apartment, firefighters say

A 50-year-old woman was injured after she jumped from a second story apartment window to avoid a late-night fire, San Antonio firefighters said Wednesday.

