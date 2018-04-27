Watch GMSA for April 27, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Friday, April 27:

What's Trending:

Fiesta events for April 27: Battle of Flowers Parade, 10th Street River Festival

Viva Fiesta San Antonio! Here are the latest Fiesta events that will be held on April 27.

Mother speaks out after daughter fatally shot by boyfriend at NE Side apartment

A mother wants to raise awareness about domestic violence in relationships after her daughter was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend.

UTSA's Marcus Davenport selected No. 14 overall by Saints in 2018 NFL draft

Marcus Davenport, a former UTSA defensive end, will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints after they traded up to choose the roadrunner with the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

GMSA News Headlines:

Bystander shot during altercation outside NE Side bar, police say

Two people are at area hospitals with gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a Northeast Side bar overnight

Kim Jong Un says Koreas on starting line of a new history

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made history Friday by crossing over the world’s most heavily armed border to greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in for talks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

Sutherland Springs gunman vowed not to hurt anyone 5 years earlier

The Sutherland Springs church shooting gunman told a military judge he “would never allow myself to hurt someone” again while admitting to abusing his stepson and a long struggle with anger, according to Air Force records.

