Watch GMSA for April 3, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, April 3:

What's Trending:

Simply the best: Never challenged, Villanova wins another title

Sparked by a 31-point night off the bench from Donte DiVincenzo, the Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 to cap one of the most dominating NCAA Tournament runs ever seen.

KSAT Weather: Chance for rain Tuesday night

Tuesday will bring another cloudy morning with some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. We’ll start with a morning low in the upper 60s and an afternoon high in the low 80s.

Stripes convenience stores to sell 2 new Selena commemorative cups

Stripes convenience stores have announced that they are releasing two new limited edition and limited release Selena commemorative collectible cups.

GMSA News Headlines:

Arson investigators called to late-night West Side fire

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a late-night fire on the city's West Side.

DPS crime lab uses photograph of man's finger in child porn investigation to identify suspect

The Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Austin has an entire department devoted to analyzing fingerprint evidence.

Julie Mott's ex found guilty of trespassing at funeral home where her body disappeared

The ex-boyfriend of Julie Mott, the young woman whose body disappeared from a local funeral home, was found guilty of criminal trespassing.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

SPURS: The Spurs face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.