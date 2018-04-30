Watch GMSA for April 30, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, April 30:

What's Trending:

Y'all! Paula Deen's San Antonio restaurant opens Monday; Deen will visit in June

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen restaurant opens Monday in San Antonio.

San Antonio's Ada Vox eliminated from 'American Idol' competition

San Antonio's Ada Vox was eliminated from the "American Idol" competition Sunday night.

‘Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing ‘Star Wars'

“Avengers: Infinity Wars” opened with predictable shock-and-awe, earning $250 million in box office over the weekend and edging past “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” to set the highest opening weekend of all-time.

GMSA News Headlines:

Woman captures moment man was run over by Fiesta parade float

A woman who wanted to end her Fiesta Flambeau Parade night on a high note wound up ending it on a disturbing one as she captured a freak accident on her phone.

San Antonio respond to reported shooting on city's West Side

San Antonio police are investigating a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Rawhide Lane.

Arson investigation underway after home is destroyed by fire

San Antonio firefighters said a fire has destroyed a home on the city's South Side.

