Watch GMSA for April 4, 2018 with GMSA First Look

Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to MLK's legacy

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in Memphis Tennessee. King’s example continues to influence many activists pushing for civil rights and social change.

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated' the company

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and told her family members she “hated” the company opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people.

4 reported dead in Marine Corps helicopter crash

A Marine Corps helicopter has crashed in Southern California and the entire crew is presumed dead, according to reports by the Los Angeles Times, The San Diego Union Tribune and NPR.

Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrests man in murder of mother of 4

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force made an arrest Tuesday in a murder of a mother of four from last Thursday.

Ex-attorney Mark Benavides found guilty on all 6 counts of continuous trafficking of persons

A jury found ex-attorney Mark Benavides guilty on six counts of continuous trafficking of persons on Tuesday.

Sen. Ted Cruz makes stop in San Antonio for re-election campaign kickoff

Sen. Ted Cruz is looking to energize his base to head to the polls in November by talking of threats from the far left during his stop in San Antonio on Tuesday.

SPURS: LA Clippers rally to beat Spurs 113-110

