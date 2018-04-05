Watch GMSA for April 5, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, April 5:

What's Trending:

H-E-B security guard hospitalized after report of shooting at NW Side store

An H-E-B security guard was hospitalized Wednesday night following a confrontation with an irate individual, the grocer's spokeswoman said.

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman whom police say shot three people at YouTube’s headquarters was prolific at producing videos and posting them online, many of them bizarre.

4 SA restaurants currently ranked in USA Today's 'Best Tex-Mex' Contest

Four San Antonio restaurants are currently ranked in the top 20 of USA Today's "Best Tex-Mex in Texas" food contest, however none of which currently sit in the top five.

GMSA News Headlines:

BCSO knew of inmates' escape plan 2 months before it happened, state inspection finds

Two months before three men facing unrelated capital murder charges escaped from the Bexar County Jail, state inspectors said the jail learned of an escape plan but did not search

Man seriously wounded in late-night drive-by shooting, police say

A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after he was wounded in a late-night drive-by shooting.

Family of woman found shot to death on side of road says there are others involved in her murder

Although authorities made an arrest in the murder of a 20-year-old mother of four, her family believes there's more to the case.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

SPURS: Kuzma scores 30, Lakers beat Spurs 122-112 in overtime

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.