Watch GMSA for April 9, 2018 with GMSA First Look

What's Trending:

Local center helps guide mother, children through grief of Sutherland Springs shooting

The Children's Bereavement Center on 205 W. Olmos Drive is helping a mother and her children who lost their loved ones in the Nov. 5 shooting.

KSAT Weather: Rain chances stay low this week

Monday begins with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies.

Masters 2018: Patrick Reed keeps his nerve to claim the Green Jacket

Patrick Reed repelled the challenges of fellow Americans Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win the Masters at Augusta Sunday and claim the coveted Green Jacket.

GMSA News Headlines:

Man hospitalized after being shot in road rage incident, police say

A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in a road rage incident overnight, San Antonio police said.

2 taken to hospital after crashing motorcycle into construction vehicle

Two people were taken to an area hospital after they crashed their motorcycle into a parked construction vehicle.

Trailer home a 'total loss' after fire breaks out on NE Side

A trailer home on the Northeast Side has been badly damaged by a late-night fire, fire officials said.

