Watch GMSA for June 1, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Friday, June 1:

What's Trending:

National Doughnut Day 2018: Where to snag free treats around San Antonio

National Doughnut Day is Friday, and here's where you can snag a free or discounted doughnut.

Hurricane season officially starts today

June 1 marks the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

'Best of Browne': Steve's best human tuba moments

Meteorologist Steve Browne is known for his human tuba impression, which is why this edition of "Best of Browne" takes a look back at some of his best human tuba moments.

GMSA News Headlines:

Children found tied up in backyard in 2016 adopted by forever family

Two children who were found chained in a backyard after their mother left them with two people who had no interest in caring for them have been adopted by their forever family.

Driver charged in fatal church bus crash that killed 13 pleads no contest

Jack Dillon Young, the 21-year-old man charged in the bus crash that killed 13 members of a New Braunfels church last spring, pleaded no contest Thursday.

Trump meets with families affected by Santa Fe school shooting

President Donald Trump spent more than an hour privately Thursday with some of those impacted by a Texas mass school shooting that killed 10 and wounded more than a dozen on May 18.

