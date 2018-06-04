Watch GMSA for June 4, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, June 4:

What's Trending:

Jimmy Fallon to Parkland students: ‘Don't let anything stop you'

Graduating seniors at the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplomas Sunday and heard from surprise commencement speaker Jimmy Fallon.

At least 25 dead after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted for the second time this year, killing 25 people and leaving dazed residents covered in ash as they searched for loved ones all night.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' sinks 65% in second weekend

The second weekend of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," made an estimated $29.3 million in North America according to the studio, that's a drop of roughly 65% from its first weekend's three-day total of $84.4 million.

GMSA News Headlines:

American Airlines flight from San Antonio makes emergency landing in El Paso

An American Airlines flight from San Antonio to Phoenix-bound made an emergency landing in El Paso Sunday night after the plane sustained weather damage.

Family wants justice after loved one shot to death in front of 3-year-old

A West Side family wants answers after their loved was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what police say was a gun battle.

Man shot after he can't pay for ride to his house, police say

A man was shot in the back after he was unable pay for a ride to his house overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.