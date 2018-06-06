Watch GMSA for June 6, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, June 6:

What's Trending:

Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide

Kate Brosnahan Spade, who created an iconic, accessible handbag line hanged herself in an apparent suicide at her Manhattan apartment, according to New York Police Department sources.

'She will not be missed': Woman's obituary takes dark turn

A Minnesota woman's now-deleted obituary is shocking people across the globe.

IHOP changing name to IHOB, people are flipping out

IHOP announced on Twitter that it's getting a name change. According to Monday's tweet, the company is changing the "P" to a "B."

GMSA News Headlines:

1 hospitalized after shooting on Northeast Side ends in bowling alley parking lot

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting ended in a bowling alley parking lot on the Northeast Side.

Sex offender wanted on charges he violated probation

A convicted sex offender sentenced to probation on a charge he attacked an 11-year-old girl is wanted for violating the terms of his probation.

2 taken to hospital after getting pinned in vehicle crash with tree

Two people were taken to an area hospital after getting pinned during a vehicle crash with a tree, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.