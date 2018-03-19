Watch GMSA for March 19, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, March 19:

What's trending:

Trip wire likely used in Sunday explosion, Austin police chief says

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said it's likely a trip wire was used in an explosion that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night.

'We're not cruel people': Couple arrested in Santeria ceremony says religion is misunderstood

Two of 11 people charged with cruelty to livestock animals spoke on Sunday and said that they are just believers of a misunderstood religion.

‘Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

Marvel's latest movie has become the first film since "Avatar" to top the weekend box office for five straight weekends.

GMSA News Headlines:

Arson investigators working to determine cause of heavy shed fire

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a heavy shed fire late Sunday following a series of several small explosions just south of downtown.

4 injured after 2 trains collide in Kentucky

Officials in Kentucky say a train has derailed and residents near the scene have been asked to evacuate.

9/11 hero who saved hundreds dies of cancer at age 45

Thomas Phelan, 45, who was one of the many heroes who came to the New York's rescue after the 9/11 attack died on Friday, authorities said.

SPORTS: Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

