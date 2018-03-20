Watch GMSA for March 20, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what was on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, March 20:

​​

What's trending:

1 injured in package explosion at FedEx ground facility in Schertz, officials say

One person was injured when a package exploded at the FedEx ground distribution facility in Schertz overnight.

FIRST LOOK: Aerial photos show up close look at serial bomber's latest attack in Austin

Aerial photos captured by KSAT's SKY 12 chopper of Sunday night’s explosion provided a first-time up close look at the fourth Austin bombing.

Get free vanilla cone at Dairy Queen Tuesday

Dairy Queen will celebrate the first day of spring by offering free cones at some locations.

GMSA News Headlines:

Woman was on track to become licensed psychologist before boyfriend killed her, friends say

Tania Rendo Santiago had a way of connecting with people before she was shot and killed March 12 in a luxury apartment complex near the Pearl.

Suspects fired 15 times at victim during attempted robbery, police say

Police are searching for two suspects after they attempted to rob a man leaving an ATM. Authorities said the two suspects fired 15 times at the victim as he fled.

World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies

The world’s last male northern white rhino, Sudan, has died after “age-related complications,” researchers announced Tuesday.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

SPURS: Aldridge scores 33 points, including 19 in 4th quarter to lead Spurs past Warriors

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.