Watch GMSA for March 21, 2018 with GMSA First Look

Austin serial bombing suspect blows himself up in confrontation with police

The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, officials said

Bombings send chill through hipster city of Austin

The blasts have sent a deep chill through a hipster city known for warm weather, live music, barbeque and, above all, not taking itself too seriously.

Twitter: ‘Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

Twitter said Tuesday that the Marvel box-office smash has been tweeted about more than 35 million times.

Woman was on track to become licensed psychologist before boyfriend killed her, friends say

Tania Rendo Santiago had a way of connecting with people before she was shot and killed March 12 in a luxury apartment complex near the Pearl.

Wal-Mart wins challenge to state refusal of liquor licenses

A federal judge has blocked a Texas state agency from withholding from WalMart licenses to sell liquor by the bottle.

Officer's response praised as Maryland school shooting ended quickly

In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute.

