Watch GMSA for March 22, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, March 22:

​​

What's trending:

Police: Austin bomber’s video amounts to confession, but still no motive

A video left behind by the Austin bomber details the differences among the weapons he built and amounts to a confession, police said. But his motive remains a mystery.

Victim killed in Austin bombing remembered as loving father

The blasts have sent a deep chill through a hipster city known for warm weather, live music, barbeque and, above all, not taking itself too seriously.

Prom to be held in Corpus Christi mall for students in Harvey-damaged area

Some South Texas teenagers whose school was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey and not able to host prom have a new location.

GMSA News Headlines:

Police investigate fatal shooting on Danny Kay Drive

San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's Northeast Side early Thursday morning. Watch KSAT 12 for the latest.

Medical Examiner releases name of 2nd victim in fatal beating with hand tool

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the woman killed in a violent beating on March 17.

Suspects cut hole in roof, use power tools to get into safe, police say

Police are looking for two suspects who entered the business by cutting a hole in the roof. The suspects then used power tools to cut into the safe, police said.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

SPURS: Aldridge, Ginobili helps Spurs extend streak, down Wizards 98-90

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.