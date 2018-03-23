Watch GMSA for March 23, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Friday, March 23:

​​

What's trending:

Austin bomber showed no remorse in confession video, lawmaker says

The Austin bomber showed no remorse in a 25-minute "matter-of-fact" confession video that he recorded hours before he blew himself up, Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said.

SA-based Santikos to ban large bags in theaters, issue new bag check policy

Santikos Entertainment announced that bags or packages measuring larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will not be permitted at any of its establishments beginning Friday.

Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

The blasts have sent a deep chill through a hipster city known for warm weather, live music, barbeque and, above all, not taking itself too seriously.

GMSA News Headlines:

Man's body found in ditch on access road of Loop 410

Castle Hills police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch early Friday morning.

Woman injured in drive-by shooting on SW Side

A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting overnight.

Man hospitalized after being hit by truck, police say

A man is in the hospital Friday morning after he was hit by truck while crossing the street.

SPURS: Coach Popovich stays the course during unusual season for Spurs

