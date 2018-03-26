Watch GMSA for March 26, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, March 26:

4-year-old boy fatally attacked by family dog identified

The medical examiner's office has identified the 4-year-old boy who was fatally attacked by his family's dog Sunday afternoon as Noah Trevino.

Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say

An Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas while vacationing in Mexico, local authorities said.

Dancing to San Antonio! Teams set for 2018 Men's Final Four at Alamodome

Woman found fatally shot on street corner, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot late Sunday night.

2 officers injured in Southeast Austin shooting

Two police officers were wounded during a shooting in Southeast Austin late Sunday night, Police Chief Brian Manley said.

SAPD arrests man in connection with Top Golf shooting that sent 3 to hospital

San Antonio police released new information on a shooting at Top Golf late Saturday night that left three people in the hospital and led to the arrest of one person.

SPURS: Spurs six-game win streak snapped with tough loss at Milwaukee

