Watch GMSA for March 27, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, March 27:

​​

What's trending:

Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested on charges related to boy's death on water slide

The co-owner of New Braunfels-based Schlitterbahn, Jeff Henry, was arrested Monday on charges related to the death of Caleb Schwab, a 10-year-old boy who died on a Kansas water slide in 2016.

Police report provides details into wild street fight over Cadillac near North Star Mall

A police report provides details into what led to the altercation between two men over a Cadillac car.

NFL cheerleader files complaint over 'discriminatory' measures

A former NFL cheerleader who was fired in part for an Instagram post that was deemed inappropriate is alleging gender discrimination by the New Orleans Saints and the NFL.

GMSA News Headlines:

Hit-and-run turns into vehicle chase between drivers, police say

A hit and run accident turned into a vehicle chase between drivers overnight on the city's Northwest Side, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

Man in critical condition after being shot on NW Side

A man is in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot in the chest following an altercation overnight

Suspect fights with store clerk over cash register in robbery attempt

A man reached over the counter and grabbed the cash register from a store clerk during a robbery attempt.

SPURS: Spurs looking to rebound face Wizards on the road Tuesday

