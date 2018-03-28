Watch GMSA for March 28, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, March 28:

​​

What's trending:

Flash Flood Warning in effect for San Antonio until 6:15 a.m.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain continue along the I-35 corridor from Pearsall through San Antonio and Austin. Flash Flooding continues to the the main concern. Get updates here.

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area.

Here's the latest CPS Energy power outage numbers across the area

Storms are moving through San Antonio and surrounding areas, causing power outages in many homes.

GMSA News Headlines:

Father arrested in connection with 14-year-old son's shooting death

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Andres R. Delgado in connection with the shooting death of his 14-year-old son. He is charged with manslaughter.

Lightning strike starts house fire in far North Bexar County

A house was hit by lightning and started a fire overnight. This is a developing story. Read the latest here.

Aldridge injured as Wizards beat Spurs to snap losing streak

The San Antonio Spurs lost 116-106 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night and may have been dealt a more serious blow with a left knee injury to star LaMarcus Aldridge.

