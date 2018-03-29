Watch GMSA for March 29, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, March 29:

​​

What's trending:

Police use Snapchat to nab Converse capital murder suspect

Snapchat messages ultimately led police to a 17-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another teenager in Converse last month.

KSAT Weather: Easter weekend and NCAA Finals forecast

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms marched across South Texas on Wednesday, but as we head toward the weekend, the forecast will take a much calmer tone.

‘Roseanne' reboot opens big with about 18 million viewers

Viewers were eager to see ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne,” with an estimated 18.4 million tuning in to its debut.

GMSA News Headlines:

Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on NW Side, police say

A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at a home on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

Police seek answers in case of 49-year-old man killed with rock

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, 49-year-old Jesus Guerra Jr. unresponsive in a vacant lot.

Play ball! Justin Verlander, Cole Hamels start Astros-Rangers opener

The Houston Astros open their title defense on the road against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.