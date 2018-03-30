Watch GMSA for March 30, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Friday, March 30:

What's Trending:

Passion Play expected to draw in thousands of spectators

Thousands of spectators will line the streets of downtown San Antonio on Good Friday to witness the annual Passion Play, a dramatic recreation of the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed

A man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city has been killed by law enforcement officials in Tennessee.

Have an old PlayStation 3? You may be due some cash! (No, really!)

If you bought one of those original bulky Sony Playstation 3 consoles, you might want to dust it off and claim some cash.

GMSA News Headlines:

Residents preparing for traditional Easter camping weekend at local parks

For hundreds of people, it's a tradition to camp at San Antonio parks for the Easter weekend.

Officials warn public about buying fraudulent tickets to Final Four events

Final Four officials are warning event-goers to be cautious when purchasing tickets.

LaMarcus Aldridge's double-double moves Spurs past Thunder, 103-99

The San Antonio Spurs had to hang tough to pull out a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 103-99, Thursday night at AT&T Center.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.