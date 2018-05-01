Watch GMSA for May 1, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, May 1:

What's Trending:

San Antonio celebrates 300th birthday this week; Here is a daily schedule of events

This week (May 1-6, 2018) is designated as Commemorative Week, to celebrate key milestones exactly 300 years later.

TripAdvisor ranks top 10 Mexican restaurants in SA, here's why they're wrong

Just ahead of Cinco de Mayo, TripAdvisor has released a top 10 list of the most popular Mexican restaurants in San Antonio.

KSAT Weather: Rain chances climb through end of week

Mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles were dominant on Monday, but the rain chances will be going up through the end of the week.

GMSA News Headlines:

Woman stabbed husband for looking at other women during Fiesta, police say

A woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed her husband in the arm because he "had been looking at other women earlier in the night while they were out celebrating Fiesta."

Police seek suspects responsible for jewelry theft at North Star Mall

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the two people responsible for a theft at a jewelry store in North Star Mall.

In-flight sexual assaults on the rise, FBI says

It's a federal felony to sexually assault someone on an airplane, and FBI officials say that crime is on the rise.

