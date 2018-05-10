Watch GMSA for May 10, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, May 10:

What's Trending:

Las Vegas places odds on Kawhi Leonard staying with Spurs, Hammon getting Bucks job

Las Vegas has spoken and offered its opinion on some of the major Spurs topics this offseason.

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar opening second location in San Antonio

The new Scooped location will open at the Shops at La Cantera and feature a fireplace in the gathering area for cookie dough lovers.

Could Meghan Markle ever be queen of England?

Meghan Markle is a lot of things: Prince Harry’s fiancee, an American actress, a divorcee, a foodie and a former lifestyle blogger. Read on to learn if she can be more.

GMSA News Headlines:

Northeast Side man dies after being shot multiple times, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed on the city's Northeast Side overnight.

Trump welcomes freed Korean-Americans' return to US

Three Korean-Americans who were detained in North Korea for more than a year were greeted by President Donald Trump beneath a giant American flag after they returned to the mainland U.S. early Thursday.

Driver gets pinned in vehicle crash with 18-wheeler, police say

A driver was taken to an area hospital after he became pinned during a vehicle crash overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.