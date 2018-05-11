Watch GMSA for May 11, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Friday, May 11:

What's Trending:

Texas DPS trooper dresses baby in tiny trooper uniform and it's adorable

Brace yourself for intense cuteness. Texas Department of Public Safety Media Lt. Elizabeth Carter recently dressed her son, CJ Carter, in a baby-sized trooper uniform.

Weekend Wrap: Mother's Day, haunted pub crawl, Ada Vox performs, indoor playground opening

Fiesta is over, Commemorative Week is over, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to do this weekend.

San Antonio Botanical Gardens offering free admission Friday afternoon

San Antonio Botanical Gardens is offering free admission from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in celebration of National Public Gardens Day.

GMSA News Headlines:

Woman attacked by 2 men at North Side apartment complex, deputies say

A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she was attacked by two men at an apartment complex overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Man accused of trafficking 15-year-old victim, using her for sex, police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested on a human-trafficking charge on the city’s West Side.

Family desperate to find loved one missing since last week

A woman is making an emotional plea and begging for the return of her husband who disappeared last week.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.