Watch GMSA for May 14, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what was on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, May 14:

What's Trending:

If you ate at Chili's recently, your payment card information may have been stolen

On Friday, Brinker International, Chili's Grill & Bar's parent company, notified the public that guests' payment card information was stolen.

Snake, cat appear on field in back-to-back San Antonio Missions baseball games

The San Antonio Missions groundskeepers had their hands full this week after a cat and a snake got onto the baseball field during two consecutive games.

Report: Sixers interested in trading for Kawhi Leonard, acquiring Lebron James in free agency

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly preparing to make big changes to their roster, including an attempt to acquire Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard in a trade.

GMSA News Headlines:

Woman spends Mother's Day hoping for clues in daughter's disappearance

Sylvia Gonzalez spent her Mother’s Day missing her 39-year-old daughter who disappeared March 1.

Man taken to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds, police say

A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation at a home late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

Police: 'I'm gonna cut your ******* head off,' knife-wielding man said to co-workers

A man who police say charged at his co-workers with a kitchen knife was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.