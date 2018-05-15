Watch GMSA for May 15, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, May 15:

What's Trending:

Viral video shows 1 dog saving another from drowning in pool

Smokey and Remus are two dogs who have one incredible viral video.

Groundbreaking Tuesday for huge African-themed water park and resort coming to Texas

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions will break ground Tuesday on a huge African-themed resort and water park in Round Rock.

Chipotle employee fired for alleged theft now owed $8 million from burrito chain

A California jury has awarded nearly $8 million dollars to the former manager of a Chipotle Mexican Grill for wrongful termination.

GMSA News Headlines:

Murder suspect says she has no regrets, victim 'didn't care about (her)'

Authorities on Monday made a second arrest in the death of a 20-year-old mother whose body was found on a busy stretch of road on the Southeast Side on March 29.

SAISD board approves termination of teachers' employment in emotion-filled meeting

Dozens of educators and parents pleaded with the board to save hundreds of jobs, but the district said despite cutting 132 teaching positions, it remains overstaffed.

FBI: Local doctor gave patients chemotherapy, toxic medications based on fake diagnoses

The FBI is trying to track down patients of a McAllen-based doctor with a San Antonio office who allegedly administered chemotherapy and other toxic medications to people based on false diagnosis.

