Watch GMSA for May 15, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, May 15:
What's Trending:
Viral video shows 1 dog saving another from drowning in pool
Smokey and Remus are two dogs who have one incredible viral video.
Groundbreaking Tuesday for huge African-themed water park and resort coming to Texas
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions will break ground Tuesday on a huge African-themed resort and water park in Round Rock.
Chipotle employee fired for alleged theft now owed $8 million from burrito chain
A California jury has awarded nearly $8 million dollars to the former manager of a Chipotle Mexican Grill for wrongful termination.
GMSA News Headlines:
Murder suspect says she has no regrets, victim 'didn't care about (her)'
Authorities on Monday made a second arrest in the death of a 20-year-old mother whose body was found on a busy stretch of road on the Southeast Side on March 29.
SAISD board approves termination of teachers' employment in emotion-filled meeting
Dozens of educators and parents pleaded with the board to save hundreds of jobs, but the district said despite cutting 132 teaching positions, it remains overstaffed.
FBI: Local doctor gave patients chemotherapy, toxic medications based on fake diagnoses
The FBI is trying to track down patients of a McAllen-based doctor with a San Antonio office who allegedly administered chemotherapy and other toxic medications to people based on false diagnosis.
