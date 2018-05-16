Watch GMSA for May 16, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, May 16:

What's Trending:

WATCH: Stroller-pushing Alamo streaker taken down by ranger in front of tourists

Security cameras at the Alamo captured the moment a streaker was tackled by an Alamo Ranger.

‘The Best of Browne': Steve Browne shows off his basketball skills

In this edition of “The Best of Browne,” we take a look back at Steve’s skills that he showed off to Coach Popovich in 1997 when the Spurs practiced at the University of the Incarnate Word.

How to watch the Royal Wedding and GMSA on Saturday, May 19

You can see live coverage of the Royal Wedding from ABC News on KSAT 12 from 4 a.m.–9 a.m. Central time. Get the specifics here.

GMSA News Headlines:

Fourth arrest made in prostitution, rape of 15-year-old girl

Juan Alvarez, 50, was captured late Tuesday, just north of downtown. He’s charged with trafficking of a child.

Man hitting car with baseball bat during altercation run over, police say

An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after being run over by a car while attempting to hit it with a baseball bat, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Dash camera video released of fatal encounter between DPS troopers, SA murder suspect

State troopers shot and killed a San Antonio murder suspect in rural Gonzales County last June after they said on newly released dash camera video that he pulled out a handgun and entered a shooting position.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.