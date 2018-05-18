Watch GMSA for May 18, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Friday, May 18:

What's Trending:

Teen behind 'Yanny or Laurel' debate reveals what word really is

The young women who led the world to wonder whether they heard "Yanny or Laurel" have revealed themselves.

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

Weekend Wrap: Wrestling, Disney on Ice, Tejano Conjunto Festival taking place this weekend

There is a lot going on this weekend and something for everyone in the family. Here's a list of events taking place this weekend.

GMSA News Headlines:

SAFD to hold candlelight vigil to mark 1 year since death of firefighter Scott Deem

The San Antonio Fire Department will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday to mark one year since the death of firefighter Scott Deem.

Daughter of victim of Uvalde County church bus crash wants justice for mother's death

A family member who lost a loved one in a church bus crash in Uvalde County in 2017 is speaking out for the first time.

Man on scooter struck in downtown hit-and-run, police say

A man riding a scooter downtown was struck by a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.