Watch GMSA for May 21, 2018 with GMSA First Look

WATCH: SAPD, SA journalists rescue dog stuck in drainage ditch after heavy rains

San Antonio journalists banded together Sunday night to rescue a dog stuck in a drainage area at Woodlawn Lake.

Billboard Music Awards 2018: Check out the complete list of winners

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music's biggest names on Sunday night. Check out the winners here.

A day in Windsor when everything changed

It was a royal wedding like no other; a gospel choir sang, Dr. Martin Luther King was quoted in a rousing address and a young couple was united in a marriage that will change a venerable institution forever.

Admitted Santa Fe HS shooter won't face death penalty, could be released on parole

The 17-year-old Santa Fe High School student accused of killing eight classmates and two teachers will not face the death penalty and may even be paroled at some point due to two U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

Police search for suspects after 3 shot at East Side bar

An investigation is underway after three people were shot at a bar on the city's East Side overnight.

Couple who lost daughter in Aurora theater shooting offers comfort to Santa Fe victims

Many people, including Lonnie and Sandy Phillips, came from all over the country to pay their respects to the families affected by the Santa Fe High School Shooting.

