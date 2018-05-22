Watch GMSA for May 22, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, May 22:

What's Trending:

Monkey that escaped at San Antonio airport arrives at animal sanctuary

A monkey that escaped Monday afternoon at San Antonio International Airport has arrived at a San Antonio area wildlife sanctuary.

Silver Dancers fans sign petition to save team after Spurs confirm it will eliminate squad

More than 1,400 fans have signed a petition to save the Spurs Silver Dancers after Spurs Sports and Entertainment announced the team would be discontinued after this season.

J.J. Watt's history of giving back

Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt has a history of giving to causes and made news when he offered to pay for the funerals of the 10 people who were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School.

GMSA News Headlines:

Voters head to polls to decide primary runoff election

Voters in Bexar County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of races for the Democratic and GOP primary runoff elections.

SAPD officer hits, kills pedestrian while responding to aggravated robbery call

A man is dead after he was hit by a San Antonio police officer and another driver while crossing a North Side street Monday night.

Abbott to host roundtable discussions on school safety

From Tuesday through Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, will meet at the Capitol with shooting survivors, students, parents, teachers and advocates on both sides of the gun debate.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.