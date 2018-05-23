Watch GMSA for May 23, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, May 23:

What's Trending:

Here's everything we know about Dawkins, the primate who got loose at SA airport

Dawkins, the rhesus macaque that got loose Monday afternoon at the San Antonio airport, was safely transported to the Born Free USA Primate Sanctuary hours after the incident.

‘Best of Browne': Steve Browne cheers up viewers with song and dance

In this edition we remember the time when Steve dressed up and brought some backup singers and his dancing shoes into the studio.

12 hot spots to cool down with a raspa, paleta, fruit cup around SA this summer

We found 12 places in town that are perfect for a refreshing treat during the hot summer months.

GMSA News Headlines:

May 22 Runoff Election Results

Voters in Bexar County went to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of races for the Democratic and GOP primary runoff elections.

Officers answering burglary call in Terrell Hills find man stabbed

Police are working to determine why a man was stabbed in Terrell Hills overnight.

Gov. Greg Abbott's school safety talks to tackle gun control

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s meetings on school violence and safety promised to wade into the thorny issue of gun control with the next round of talks.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

