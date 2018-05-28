Watch GMSA for May 28, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, May 28:

George H.W. Bush hospitalized for low blood pressure, fatigue

Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Oreo set to debut limited-edition Mickey Mouse Oreos

Disney fans can celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with a sweet, limited-edition Oreo treat this year.

Former Silver Dancers disappointed in decision to eliminate team

After 26 years, Spurs Sports and Entertainment has decided to eliminate the Silver Dancers program.

Families pay respect to loved ones at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend

The Fort Sam Houston Cemetery was filled with people Memorial Day weekend. Guests paid their respects to loved ones who once served or lost their lives in combat.

Man shot in face at Far West Side gas station dies, according to medical examiner

A man in his 20s is dead after he was shot in the face in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station on the Far West Side Sunday afternoon.

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle while attempting to cross Culebra Road

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

