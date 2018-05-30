Watch GMSA for May 30, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Wednesday, May 30:

ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist Twitter rant

ABC canceled its hit sitcom "Roseanne" on Tuesday after the show's biggest star, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant.

Whataburger bacon at H-E-B? Yep, it's happening.

Texans love Whataburger and bacon. Now you can buy Whataburger bacon to cook in your home at another iconic South Texas establishment: H-E-B.

Teachers, school administrators can get free burger, fries from Red Robin

Educators and school administrators can cash in on a free burger and fries at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews on Tuesday in celebration of the end of the school year.

Off-duty SAPD officer shot 6 times in apparent road rage incident, police say

An off-duty San Antonio police officer was shot six times in an apparent road rage incident Tuesday night.

State investigating claims local plastic surgeon failed to treat infections, complications

Some of a local doctor's former patients claim he failed to properly care for them after their breast augmentation surgeries which left their bodies infected and deformed.

Police seek Express Mart robbery suspect who claimed he had explosives

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

