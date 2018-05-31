Watch GMSA for May 31, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, May 31:

What's Trending:

Cellphone video shows aftermath of road-rage shooting that involved off-duty SAPD officer

Cellphone video sent to KSAT 12 shows the aftermath of a shootout Tuesday night on the Northwest Side that critically injured an off-duty San Antonio Police Department officer and injured the suspect who is accused of opening fire on the officer.

H-E-B issues ice cream recall

H-E-B is recalling more than a dozen of its ice cream and sherbet products because they could contain pieces of broken metal.

Tom Arnold: Conspiracy theories played a part in Roseanne's downfall

Tom Arnold, actor and ex-husband of Roseanne Barr, said Wednesday he was not surprised by the cancellation of ABC's hit sitcom "Roseanne" after the show's star went on a racist Twitter rant.

GMSA News Headlines:

Video shows city employee throw down, kick man behind City Hall

Surveillance video provided to the KSAT 12 Defenders shows a city of San Antonio TV and video producer throw down and kick a man during an attack near City Hall in late February.

President Trump to meet with families of victims of Santa Fe school shooting

President Donald Trump will be meeting with the families of the victims of a Texas school shooting during a visit to the state Thursday.

1 injured in shooting outside NE Side apartment complex, police say

A party outside an apartment complex on the city's Northeast Side was broken up after gunfire resulted in one person being shot, San Antonio police said Thursday.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.