Watch GMSA for May 4, 2018 with GMSA First Look

KSAT Weather: Timing out Friday's rain

We’ve got a good soaking on the way as we end the week, but don’t worry: Clearing skies will arrive by Saturday.

What are your Cinco de Mayo plans this weekend?

There's a busy weekend ahead for the city. Not only is San Antonio celebrating its 300th birthday, but it is also Cinco de Mayo.

SA300 Commemorative Week schedule for Friday, May 4: Arts for All

Arts for All day will celebrate the unique culture and heritage of our region through artistic presentations and exhibitions. Tours of public art will be available free of charge at multiple locations across the city.

Third person arrested in connection with OfferUp sale exchange that turned deadly

A third person has been arrested in the case of an OfferUp sale exchange that turned deadly.

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old San Antonio man

A 73-year-old man who is cognitively impaired is missing, the San Antonio Police Department said Thursday night.

Woman stabbed during altercation at North Side bar, police say

A woman is facing charges following a confrontation at a North Side bar that left one woman nursing a stab wound.

