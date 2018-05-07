Watch GMSA for May 7, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what was on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, May 7:

What's Trending:

Nestle is paying $7.2 billion to sell Starbucks coffee

Nestle and Starbucks are teaming up to create a "global coffee alliance." Under the deal, Nestle will pay $7.2 billion to market, sell and distribute Starbucks' packaged products around the world.

Obamacare's calorie count rules go into effect

Obamacare rules that require chain restaurants to post calorie counts to go into effect Monday.

KSAT Weather: Unhealthy levels of air pollution on Monday

More sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way for Monday as high pressure remains in control.

GMSA News Headlines:

Alleged gunman shook hands with victim minutes before fatal shooting, witness says

A man wanted in connection with a murder that happened in a Northwest Side apartment earlier this week turned himself in to police on Friday.

2 hospitalized in shooting outside Southeast Side home, police say

Two people are in serious condition following a shooting outside a home on the city's Southeast Side, San Antonio police said Monday.

Police seek driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run of 1-year-old

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run of a child.

