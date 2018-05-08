Watch GMSA for May 8, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, May 8:

San Antonio resident wins $5 million off of $50 scratch off game

A San Antonio resident scored $5 million on a $50 scratch off game, the Texas Lottery announced Monday.

Chipotle, Whataburger among businesses offering deals on Teacher Appreciation Week

Here is a list of deals exclusive to the you, the teachers we love.

Six foot wings, a proposal and more moments from the 2018 Met Gala

Bold, creative and over-the-top perfectly sums up the 2018 Met Gala -- a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- held Monday night.

Parents of 1-year-old killed in hit-and-run hope for justice, closure

A family is reeling from the loss of 1-year-old Melody Rose Hernandez, who was fatally struck by a car when she slipped out of her parents' home late last year.

Trump to reveal Iran deal's fate amid low hopes for survival

President Donald Trump is preparing to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Interim memorial opens for 49 killed at Florida nightclub

An interim memorial for the 49 people killed at a gay nightclub in Florida is opening to the public.

