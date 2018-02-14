WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 14, 2018

Here's what we got going for KSAT 12 News at Noon:

Man killed, suspect wounded in home invasion on SE Side

Three intruders burst into a home early Wednesday in the 300 block of Regina Street and got into a struggle with a man in his 40s, who was shot and killed.

One of the intruders was shot, the other two got away.

The real story of food stamps

President Donald Trump wants to radically overhaul the food stamp program.

The idea, which the Trump administration says will save $213 million over 10 years, is to have the federal government buy and send food to the vast majority of SNAP recipients,

4 things to know about Lent, Ash Wednesday

Wednesday is the first day of Lent, and many Christians will observe the day by attending church services to be blessed with ashes. Find out what the Top 5 things people are giving up for Lent.

Mass Valentine's Day weddings

Wednesday is also Valentine's Day.

Love was in the air on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse after the stroke of midnight, when dozens of couples said, "I Do," in a mass wedding ceremony.

The service will also be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Looking to stay in on Valentine's Day? Check out these classic movies

If your significant other is in the mood for a romantic movie this Valentine's Day, why not cuddle up and watch a flic?

Rotten Tomatoes has a dozen classic romance films to check out.

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has plenty going on this Valentine's Day.

