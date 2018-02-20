WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 20, 2018

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Middle school teacher had 'improper relationship' with student, SAISD official says

A San Antonio Independent School District middle school teacher was arrested Sunday on a charge of "improper relationship between educator and student," a district official said.

Mugshot released of I-35 standoff suspect

Authorities have identified the suspect at the center of an hours-long standoff that shut down I-35 in both directions, causing a backup for several miles.

Closing arguments underway in Uresti fraud trial

Closing arguments are underway in the fraud trial of State Sen. Carlos Uresti following a one-day delay.

KSAT Weather: Heavy rain is possible from Tuesday through Wednesday

After weeks of drizzle, South Texas finally has the chance to see significant rain this week.

Alamo Colleges new TRAC program

Alamo Colleges is making it easier for students to complete their degrees at the University of Texas-San Antonio. It is part of the new "Transitioning Roadrunners At Alamo Colleges" Or “TRAC" co-enrollment program.

Early voting begins Tuesday

Early voting begins Tuesday for the March 6 primaries. The Republican and Democratic parties will hold elections across the state to nominate candidates for their respective parties.

Is LaMarcus Aldridge back? Latest Spurs news as they get ready to head back on Rodeo Road Trip

