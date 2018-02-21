WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 21, 2018

​Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Judson ISD principal arrested on suspicion of DWI, unlawfully carrying weapon

A principal with the Judson Independent School District has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

I-35 standoff suspect faces new charges

The suspect involved in Monday night’s standoff on I-35 is facing additional charges.

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Best Western Plus on NW Side

A man was killed and a woman was wounded following a shooting at a Northwest Side hotel overnight.

Evangelist Billy Graham, who reached millions, dies at 99

The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died Wednesday. He was 99.

Latest on wet weather across San Antonio! How long will it last and what's ahead.

KSAT hosting phone bank for heart health and heart disease.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.