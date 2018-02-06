WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 6, 2018

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12 News at Noon:

West Side AutoZone manager shot during robbery, gunman at large

The manager of an AutoZone was taken to University Hospital in critical condition after a robber shot him in the chest during a holdup late Monday night.

Affidavit: Man arrested after tormenting ex, shooting at vehicle on highway

San Antonio police have arrested a man after he allegedly tormented a woman at her home before following her and shooting at her vehicle while she was drove on the highway.

Woman pumping gas wounded by gunfire at near NW Side 7-Eleven

San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and wounded a woman who was pumping gas at a near Northwest Side gas station.

Bank robber steals cash, sanitizes counter top and door handles on way out

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a bank robbery.

Suspect wanted in widely shared child porn video arrested in Alabama

Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself in to Millbrook Police around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Why you shouldn't panic about market meltdown (yet)

Many experts say this week's slump is likely to be a short-term blip and not cause for bigger concerns.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy: Everything you need to know

Billionaire Elon Musk is ready to lunch the most powerful rocket in the world.

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

