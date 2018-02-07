WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 7, 2018

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12 News at Noon:

Texas principal failed to report photos of 6-year-olds engaging in sex acts in classroom, police say

A second elementary school principal for a Texas school district has been arrested for failing to report a case of abuse to law enforcement.

Texas State University police say off-campus shooting was self-inflicted

The Texas State University Police Department said that a shooting involving a robbery suspect was self-inflicted.

Local doctor answers questions on how to successfully fight the flu

Dr. Sebrina Perkins with the Methodist Children's Hospital Emergency Department said the danger from flu starts the moment you arrive at the office.

National Signing Day 2018 tracker: Where San Antonio's top recruits are headed

National Signing Day 2018 is here! Check out where some of the top student-athletes across the San Antonio area are headed for college for various sports.

Harley recalls nearly 175,000 bikes over possible brake failure

Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 175,000 motorcycles because the brakes might fail.

