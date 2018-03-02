WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 2, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Two inmates escape Bexar County Jail, officials say

Two male inmates escaped Friday from the Bexar County Jail. The men got into a getaway vehicle driven by a woman, officials said.

2 in custody, 1 at-large following vehicle chase and crash on NE Side

Two men are in custody and one is still at-large following a vehicle chase and crash on the city's Northeast Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

University of Incarnate Word football player arrested for assault

A University of Incarnate Word football player has been arrested for assault following an altercation at an Alamo Heights bar.

Mourners say goodbye to Billy Graham, ‘America's Pastor'

Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to “America’s Pastor.”

