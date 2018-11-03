WATCH LIVE: 24-hour gaming marathon to benefit Children's Hospital of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Gaming enthusiasts from across the city will partake in a 24-hour fundraising marathon beginning early Saturday morning with all proceeds benefiting the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

San Antonio's RackerGamers will begin playing at 8 a.m. Saturday. All funds raised will help the Children's Hospial of San Antonio provide lifesaving equipment and fund critical treatments.

IIn 2017, 50,000 Extra Life gamers raised more than $11.1 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, according to a news release. San Antonio alone raised more than $51,000 The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

Click here to donate to the RackerGamers team

