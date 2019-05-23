WATCH LIVE: 550-ton historic home moved from one side of street to the other

SAN ANTONIO - People sometimes move their belongings out of one house and into another, but it's less common for a house itself to be moved.

It's happening Thursday morning on Augusta Street.

A 550-ton historic home is being moved across the street from 819 Augusta to 814 Augusta.

The home, known as the historic King House, is owned by the Junior League of San Antonio.

The house was previously prepped, loaded and rotated 180 degrees. This morning's move is expected to take several hours.

You can watch the move live in the video above.

