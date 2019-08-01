ChildSafe dedicates new $26.5M building

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County's Children Advocacy Center ChildSafe will officially dedicate its new $26.5 state-of-the-art Harvey E. Najim Children & Family Center with partners, donors and community leaders.

ChildSafe provides an array of evidence-based, trauma-focused services, therapy, extended care, and individual case management to children who have been victims of physical and sexual abuse, experienced neglect or have witnessed a violent crime.

The new $26.5 million building will not only house ChildSafe, but its partners: Child Protective Services, Bexar County Sheriff's Office, San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County DA's Office and Juvenile Probation, allowing teams to create and execute strategies and care plans under one roof that are sensitive to the needs of each child and their family. Such collaborative care allows for a unified approach to services and less stress on children and protective family members.

