High-speed chase in Fort Worth ends in standoff on highway

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police and state troopers are involved in a high-speed chase that has turned into a standoff, CBSDFW.com reports.

The red Dodge Avenger’s pursuit started in west Fort Worth, at times reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

The driver was relentless, leading police through the stockyards and surrounding neighborhoods at various speeds.

The red car would slow down as squad cars circled it, then it would somehow slip through and take off again.

Eventually the chase ended at Jacksboro Highway just under West Loop 820 with guns drawn as police waited for the driver to exit his car.

All lanes were closed as the incident unfolded.

At least 15 squad cars were on-scene.

After waiting more than 30 minutes, SWAT was called.

