Man charged in connection with 3-month-old daughter's death

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man suspected of seriously injuring his 3-month-old child who later died, officials said.

Arthur Martinez is facing a charge of causing serious bodily injury to a child. Police said Martinez called 911 on March 7, 2018, to report that his daughter, Melanie Martinez, was blue in the face and not breathing.

The infant was taken to a hospital where medical staff found that the infant had severe head trauma and retinal hemorrhaging, police said. The baby died five days later and the case was forwarded to the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit, which forwarded its case to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

According to police, a grand jury indicted Martinez on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Police said Martinez continuously changed his story throughout the investigation, at one point telling police the infant fell from a couch.

It's unclear if the charges will be upgraded at a later time.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.