SA City Manager Erik Walsh talks about first 100 days in office

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 News anchor Isis Romero will moderate a conversation with San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh on his first 100 days in office.

Walsh will discuss his path to becoming the city's 20th dity manager, the changes he has made in his first 100 days, his plans to continue the city's legacy of providing professional services to residents and his views on some of the most pressing issues facing San Antonio.

The event at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center is hosted by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.