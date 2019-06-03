News

Jefferson High School graduates cross stage

Seniors from the San Antonio Independent School District will cross stage and receive their diplomas.

KSAT will be streaming SAISD graduation ceremonies live.

More Headlines

Sunday, June 2 - Alamodome
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST
Highlands HS

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. CST
Sam Houston HS

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
Brackenridge HS

Monday, June 3 - Alamodome

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST
Burbank HS

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. CST
Jefferson HS

Tuesday, June 4 - Alamodome

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST
Lanier HS

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. CST
Edison HS

Wednesday, June 5 – Alamo Convocation Center
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Fox Tech HS

Thursday, June 6 - Alamo Convocation Center
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. CST
St. Phillip’s Early College High School

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST
GED

Friday, June 7 - Alamo Convocation Center
5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. CST
Travis Early College High School

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. CST
Cooper Academy

Saturday, June 8 – Laurie Auditorium
5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST
Young Women’s Leadership Academy 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.