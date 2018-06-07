Watch these SAISD graduation ceremonies LIVE!

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Independent School District seniors are walking across the stage this week on their way to future endeavors.
Feel the excitement of graduation by watching graduation ceremonies live!
|
St. Philip’s Early College High School
|Thursday, June 7th
|
5:30 - 7:00 pm
|
GED
|Thursday, June 7th
|
8:00 - 9:00 pm
|
Travis Early College High School
|Friday, June 8th
|
5:30 - 7:00 pm
|
Cooper Academy
|Friday, June 8th
|
8:00 - 9:00 pm
|
Summer All High Schools
|Thursday, August 23rd
|
6:30 - 7:30 pm
