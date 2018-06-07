News

Watch these SAISD graduation ceremonies LIVE!

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Independent School District seniors are walking across the stage this week on their way to future endeavors.

Feel the excitement of graduation by watching graduation ceremonies live!

St. Philip’s Early College High School

Thursday, June 7th

5:30 - 7:00 pm

GED

Thursday, June 7th

8:00 - 9:00 pm

Travis Early College High School

Friday, June 8th

5:30 - 7:00 pm

Cooper Academy

Friday, June 8th

8:00 - 9:00 pm

Summer All High Schools

Thursday, August 23rd

6:30 - 7:30 pm

